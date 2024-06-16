 Daisy Shah REACTS To Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Like Shatrughan Sinha Rightly Said Aaj Ke Bachche...'
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for the past seven years. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot on June 23, 2024, with a celebration to follow at 8 PM at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian At The Top in Mumbai. Although the couple has not officially confirmed their wedding, their friends and family have been commenting on the occasion.

Daisy Shah recently spoke to Instant Bollywood about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. She said those familiar with their relationship were not surprised by the wedding news.

Further, she talked about the soon-to-be-married couple's wedding invitation and said, “I really liked it. It is not a typical wedding invitation. It had a snowy background. It is very modern and fresh."

Daisy also reacted to Shatrughan Sinha’s viral comment that ‘children these days do not ask for permission' and said, "Like Shatrughan Sinha ji rightly said, ‘Aaj ke bachche inform karte hai, permission nahi lete’. Their wedding invitation completely justifies that statement."

A few days ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer's unique wedding invitation was leaked online, designed like a magazine cover.

In the audio invite, Sonakshi and Zaheer are heard saying, "To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (spy) friends and family, who managed to land on this page, hi... over the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment when we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would not be complete without you. So, drop whatever you are doing on June 23, and come party with us. See you there."

Take a look at it:

Sonakshi & Zaheer, wedding confirmed on June 23! 💍
