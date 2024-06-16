 The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12: More Like Musical Concert, Not Even Close To Comedy
The 12th episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Karan Aujla, Divine and Baadshah as the guests.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

After a hilarious uproar in the 11th episode, The Great Indian Kapil Show returns to its underwhelming ways in the 12th episode. This week's episode features the musical trio Badshaah, Karan Aujla, and Divine as guests. Honestly, the episode feels more like a concert than a comedy show. If you're planning to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show this weekend, read on.

Highlights:

- The episode begins with Kapil's opening act as Pinky, a customs officer, which initially lands well but feels stretched later on.

- Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek's act as Kya Khali, Kim Jong, and Donald Drunk manages to garner some laughs but ultimately falls flat.

- Kapil Sharma's rap with the musical trio is a pleasant surprise, showcasing his skills and taking the audience and guests by surprise.

article-image

Lowlights:

- The entire episode feels like a musical concert rather than a comedy show, lacking the essential humor that viewers expect from TGIKS.

- Unlike the previous episode's raw and real interactions, this week's guests share little from their personal lives, aside from a few anecdotes.

- The episode feels like a disappointment from start to finish, making it a chore to watch. The jokes and writing feel repetitive and stale.

Overall, this second-to-last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show fails to impress viewers.

