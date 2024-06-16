 'Start Respecting Girls': When Parineeti Chopra SNAPPED At Reporter For Fat-Shaming Her, Calling Her 'Healthy' (VIDEO)
As soon as the old video resurfaced, netizens rallied to Parineeti's support and stated how body-shaming anyone, irrespective of their gender, is inappropriate

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra never fails to shut her trolls and in an old video which is now going viral once again, the actress can be seen giving a befitting reply to a reporter who attempted to body-shame her at an event. In the video, the reporter can be seen calling her 'healthy' and that is when the actress decided to shut him live on camera.

In the now-viral video, a reporter can be seen telling Parineeti at an event, "Aap healthy lag rahe ho". While she looked stunned initially, she quickly regained her composure and decided to give it back to him.

A visibly miffed Parineeti can be seen telling the reporter, "You need to start respecting girls," leaving him dumbfounded.

As soon as the old video resurfaced, netizens rallied to Parineeti's support and stated how body-shaming anyone, irrespective of their gender, is inappropriate.

"And then people wonder why she bought her whole career to a standstill in order to lose weight. Shame on the reporter," a netizen wrote, while another commented, "Good reply I don't know why these people started commenting on women's appearance. They won't do it to guys though ever."

Recently, reports had gone viral that Parineeti was pregnant with her first child, however, the actress ended the rumours and slammed people for speculating only because she had put on some weight. She had also revealed that she had to gain 15 kg to play the role of Amarjyot Kaur in the film, Chamkila.

On the work front, Parineeti is basking in the success of Chamkila as she received highly positive reviews for her performance in the film. The film released on Netflix and it starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

The actress, who is set to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September, is yet to announce her next project.

