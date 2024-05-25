'Aisa Mat Kijiye': Parineeti Chopra To Paps As They Mob Raghav Chadha, Ask Him About Delhi Elections Outside Siddhivinayak (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings with her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, on Friday (May 24). Several pictures and videos of the newlywed couple have surfaced on social media platforms. However, in one of the videos, Parineeti was seen requesting media persons not to ask Raghav about Delhi elections.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti and Raghav are seen outside the temple premises before they stepped inside their car. They were mobbed by paparazzi and media persons who asked Raghav about elections in Delhi.

This did not go down well with Raghav who seemed to be annoyed by the questions on politics and elections. As soon as he raised his hand to say something, Parineeti stopped him by putting his hand down. In the video, she is heard saying repeatedly, "Please aisa mat kijiye (Don't do this)." The actress also requested paps with folded hands not to ask any questions.

Check out the video here:

Their visit to the temple comes amid reports of Raghav having undergone an eye surgery in the UK. The couple was spotted in public for the first time in over two months.

While Parineeti looked beautiful in an off-white salwar suit, Raghav donned a plain white kurta pyjama set.

Raghav's absence in India amid the Lok Sabha elections had raised several eyebrows, however, an AAP minister had clarified that he had jetted off to the UK to treat a serious eye ailment that could have led to blindness.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Chamkila, which released on Netflix in April. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role while Parineeti played his wife, Amarjyot Kaur. The actress was lauded for her nuanced performance in the film and she also thanked the audience for accepting her back in films after a long time.