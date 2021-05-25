'Miss you': Sanjay Dutt remembers father and mentor Sunil Dutt on 16th death anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday paid tributes to his father, celebrated actor-politician Sunil Dutt, on his 16th death anniversary and said he misses him.

Sunil Dutt died of heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his Bandra residence at the age of 75.

In a social media post, Sanjay Dutt, 61, said his father was also his mentor and friend. "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you," he captioned the post on Instagram, alongside a throwback picture of him and Sunil Dutt.