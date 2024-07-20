Suniel Shetty Starts A Kombucha Revolution (Exclusive)

Suniel Shetty at the event |

A new-age kombucha brand, Sbooch, has entered the Indian beverage market, announcing its official launch at an event with actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty in Mumbai. The brand comprises all-natural, preservative-free kombucha drinks. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

“As a health-conscious individual, I realised the need for a wholesome and guilt-free drink that our gut loves, for all age groups. Sbooch is a world of real flavours and ingredients. It’s refreshing to find a homegrown brand that offers a delicious, all-natural beverage option. It’s a very tough market, but somewhere down the line, I think we’ll manage. And it’s an Indian product. So, you know, I always say, whatever is Indian, I’m very proud of it. And I’m the first one to go and consume anything that is desi,” Shetty said at the launch.

Although celebrities endorsing food and drink products are a dime a dozen, there is a certain amount of trust associated with Shetty as far as his ventures or brand associations are concerned. The reasons are two-fold, not only was he known as the action man in the 90s, and currently aged 62 is an icon for fitness, but he also researches deeply before getting involved in any entrepreneurial venture.

Kombucha is one of the oldest drinks in the history of mankind, dating back up to 5000 years and originated in the eastern part of Japan.

Founded by Niraj Manek and Kajall N Manek, while Sbooch is known for its potential gut-friendly and immunity-boosting properties, it isn’t positioning itself solely as a health brand. Instead, it’s marketing itself as a clean, real, unadulterated alternative in India’s beverage landscape.