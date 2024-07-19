Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Faizuddin To Launch Global Digital Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Faizuddin Siddiqui |

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s younger brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, has partnered with Shiv Chowdhury and Vaseem Ahmed to launch a global digital platform for music enthusiasts who aspire to build careers in the music industry, The Free Press Journal has learnt from a source.

The platform, Mozart Entertainment’s ‘Geet Fusion,’ aims at giving opportunities to fresh talent in the music world, including singers, composers, and lyricists who lack access or opportunities.

‘Geet Fusion’ is set to debut its first single on their digital platform on Monday.

The launch song, ‘Jai Jai Shankar Shambhu,’ is sung by renowned singer Altmash Faridi, composed by Ronak Phukan (in cllaboration with Ankit Tiwari), and directed by Rida Hussain.

Faizuddin Siddiqui, Shiv Chowdhury and Vaseem Ahmed are the founders of the company, emphasize that India is brimming with talent. They aim to bring this talent under one platform and provide proper digital releases.

They are also in discussions with major music platforms for potential mergers, though it is too early to provide details.

Currently, their team is in the process of finalising a selection of singers, composers, and lyricists from across India.

They plan to offer them a global platform, spreading messages of love, hope, and belonging through their music and every month they plan launching one single on their platform.