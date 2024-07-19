 Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Faizuddin To Launch Global Digital Platform (EXCLUSIVE)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Faizuddin To Launch Global Digital Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Faizuddin To Launch Global Digital Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Geet Fusion’ is set to debut its first single on their digital platform on July 22

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Faizuddin Siddiqui |

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s younger brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, has partnered with Shiv Chowdhury and Vaseem Ahmed to launch a global digital platform for music enthusiasts who aspire to build careers in the music industry, The Free Press Journal has learnt from a source.

The platform, Mozart Entertainment’s ‘Geet Fusion,’ aims at giving opportunities to fresh talent in the music world, including singers, composers, and lyricists who lack access or opportunities.

‘Geet Fusion’ is set to debut its first single on their digital platform on Monday.

The launch song, ‘Jai Jai Shankar Shambhu,’ is sung by renowned singer Altmash Faridi, composed by Ronak Phukan (in cllaboration with Ankit Tiwari), and directed by Rida Hussain.

Read Also
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself The 'Ugliest Actor', Opens Up On Facing on Colourism &...
article-image

Faizuddin Siddiqui, Shiv Chowdhury and Vaseem Ahmed are the founders of the company, emphasize that India is brimming with talent. They aim to bring this talent under one platform and provide proper digital releases.

They are also in discussions with major music platforms for potential mergers, though it is too early to provide details.

Currently, their team is in the process of finalising a selection of singers, composers, and lyricists from across India.

They plan to offer them a global platform, spreading messages of love, hope, and belonging through their music and every month they plan launching one single on their platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Faizuddin To Launch Global Digital Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Faizuddin To Launch Global Digital Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonakshi Sinha REACTS To Shatrughan Sinha Being Unhappy With Her Inter-Faith Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha REACTS To Shatrughan Sinha Being Unhappy With Her Inter-Faith Marriage

Will Natasa Stankovic Get 70% Of Hardik Pandya’s ₹91 Crore Net Worth Post Divorce?

Will Natasa Stankovic Get 70% Of Hardik Pandya’s ₹91 Crore Net Worth Post Divorce?

PHOTOS: From Dosa Counter To Waffle Truck, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of Her 42nd...

PHOTOS: From Dosa Counter To Waffle Truck, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of Her 42nd...

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's Deva POSTPONED: Check New Release Date Here

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's Deva POSTPONED: Check New Release Date Here