Sumalatha Ambareesh Reacts To Darshan's Arrest For Renuka Swamy's Murder Case Says: 'No Mother Likes To See Her Son In Such Situation'

Actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh took to Instagram and shared a statement about Darshan's arrest in alleged murder of Renuka Swamy. She penned a heartfelt noted and expressed her shock over the happenings, and her relation with him.

Sumalatha started her note by expressing condolence to Renukaswamy’s family. She also mentioned that she prayed for his parents and wife, hoping that he would be granted legal justice.

Here's What She Stated

Sumalatha talked about Darshan’s arrest, and stated, “You do not understand the bond between my family and Darshan's family. I have known him for 25 years, even before he became a star. Beyond his stardom, Darshan is like a family member to me, like a son. He always referred to Ambareesh as his father and gave me a special place in his life. No mother likes to see her son in such a situation.”

She further expressed that Darshan would never commit the crime, and wrote, “I know Darshan as a man with a loving and generous heart. His compassion for animals and willingness to help those in need testify to his character. I believe Darshan is not the type of person to commit such a crime.”

“Darshan is still an accused; nothing has been proven against him, nor has he been punished. Let Darshan get a fair trial," she concluded the note by slamming people who talked about Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish.

Renuka Swamy was murdered earlier this month near Bengaluru's Sumanahalli Bridge. The fan allegedly emailed nasty messages to Darshan's girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda. On June 10, allegations surfaced that Darshan and Pavithra's accomplice had murdered drugstore worker Renuka Swamy.



Darshan met his wife Vijayalakshmi, son, and a close friend at Bengaluru Central Jail on Monday, June 24. He had an emotional moment and spoke for only a second, according to his acquaintance. The next day, Karnataka Police issued a notice to the sub-inspector for allegedly allowing Pavithra to use makeup in police custody.