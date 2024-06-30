Filmmakers Approach Film Chamber For Movie Related To Darshan's Murder Case With Titles D-Gang & Khaidi No 6106

Darshan | Instagram

Filmmakers are all set to register titles with the film chamber for Renuka Swamy murder case and shed light on the alleged involvement of Kannada actor Darshan. According to Times Of India reports, the film chamber has turned down requests for titles related to the case due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Here Are The Titles

Titles that are approved are D-Gang, Pattanagere Shed, and Khaidi No 6106. D-Gang is a reference to Darshan’s moniker D-Boss, while Pattanagere Shed is the location where the alleged incident took place. Khaidi No 6106 pertains to the under-trial prisoner number assigned to Darshan in Parappana Agrahara Prison.

Here's What Filmmaker Rocky Somli Stated

Reportedly, filmmaker Rocky Somli had conceived the title D-Gang two years ago and had even composed a song for it. Following Darshan’s arrest, he sought to register the title promptly, citing similar programs on news channels as motivation. However, the film chamber reportedly refused to consider titles associated with Darshan's case.

Rocky mentioned that they are hopeful of obtaining the title as it was planned long before the current situation, and they have evidence to support their claim. It highlights that the report Khaidi No 6106 holds significance among the actor’s fans, with some even going as far as tattooing it on their bodies.

Earlier this month, Renuka Swamy was found dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. Allegedly, the fan sent disparaging remarks to Pavithra, Darshan's girlfriend. There were reports on June 10, that Darshan, and Pavithra Gowda's accomplice murdered pharmacy worker Renuka Swamy.

Darshan met his wife Vijayalakshmi, son, and a close friend at the Bengaluru Central Jail on Monday, June 24. He had an emotional moment and he talked only for a second, according to his friend. Also, the next day, Karnataka Police has filed a notice to the sub-inspector for reportedly allowing Pavithra to use makeup in police custody.