'Suffered 5 Failed IVF Cycles': Kourtney Kardashian Talks About Her Attempts To Have Baby

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her struggles with IVF, revealing that she endured five "failed IVF cycles" before giving birth to her baby boy. During a recent Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Kourtney spoke about her challenges on the social media platform, reports 'Female First UK'.

Kourtney, who has a six-month-old son, Rocky, with her husband Travis Barker, shared on Instagram, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals). My body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also, lots of optimising my health. (Prayer and heart emoji) I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful."

As per 'Female First UK', Kourtney had to undergo emergency foetal surgery before giving birth to her youngest son in 2023. The brunette beauty, who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with Scott Disick, wrote on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she added.