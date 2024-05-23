Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Travis Barker, Calls Him 'Husband Of My Dreams'

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated two years of wedded bliss with Travis Barker by sharing a series of heartfelt photos from their opulent wedding in Portofino, Italy.

The Lemme founder, took to Instagram to commemorate their second wedding anniversary, posting a carousel of images from their stunning nuptials held in May 2022.

"2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams forever with you @travisbarker," Kardashian captioned the collection of photos, showcasing the couple's extravagant ceremony.

Barker, echoed her sentiments in the comments, writing, "My dream wife, forever with you." The touching exchange drew a response from Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who exclaimed, "These pics !!" The Instagram post featured ten photos of the bride and groom, both dressed in Dolce & Gabbana.

Barker wore a classic tuxedo, while Kardashian donned a white corset mini-dress paired with a long, dramatic veil embroidered with flowers.

Their wedding journey began with an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, immediately after the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The couple then made their union legal with a more intimate gathering at a California courthouse on May 15, 2022, attended by close friends and family.

Last week, Kardashian also shared photos from their Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony, further celebrating their wedding milestones.

Their third and most lavish celebration took place on the Italian Riviera, where guests stayed on luxury superyachts and oceanside villas owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

Among the attendees were the couple's blended family of six children, Kardashian's sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, daughter Penelope, 11, and Barker's son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25.

The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023, adding to their joyous family life.

The wedding in Italy was marked by a special musical performance by Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo.

A source close to the event revealed to People magazine that the duo performed 'I Found My Love in Portofino,' 'Can't Help Falling in Love,' and their 2018 single 'Fall on Me.' The insider described it as "an incredible moment and a very special performance."