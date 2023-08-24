Subhash Ghai On Reports Of Khalnayak Sequel: 'Not Signed Any Actor'

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai is clarified that he has not signed any actor for the sequel of Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak. A couple of days back, it was reported that Khalnayak 2 is in works and it will star a young actor alongside Sanjay.

However, taking to his official social media account on Thursday, August 24, the filmmaker wrote, "As reported in section of media let me clarify that mukta arts has not signed any actor for khalnayak 2 tho we have been working on its script for last three years with no immediate plan to go on floor."

"As now we r celebrating 30 years of khanayak with stars on 4th sept (sic)," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To celebrate 30 years of Khalnayak, Subhash Ghai has planned to re-release the film in theatres on September 30 reportedly in nearly 100 screens.

Khalnayak, which released in 1993, also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead roles.

A few days back, a report in Pinkvilla claimed that Subhash Ghai shared that his company will soon announce sequels of some iconic films like Khalnayak, Pardes, Karma and Saudagar.

Read Also Unseen BTS Photos From Khalnayak Sets

"We have a story lab, they keep working on the story, and I am heading that department. People love nostalgia, and Ballu Balram of Khalnayak may appear on the screen in a big way. I have been getting many messages after Gadar 2's success, 'Why don’t you make Khalnayak 2?' So we are contemplating on it and you will hear the news very soon. It will have Sanjay and a new star, both of them together," Subhash Ghai reportedly told the news portal.

Back then, Khalnayak became one of the biggest hits after it released.

Sanjay Dutt was seen as Balram Prasad Ballu in the film. While Jackie Shroff played Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha, Madhuri was seen as his fiancé Ganga.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)