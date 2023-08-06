Unseen BTS Photos From Khalnayak Sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff's Khalnayak completed 30 years on August 6
Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film became one of the biggest hits after it released
The film released around the time when Sanjay was arrested for his alleged connections to the underworld and he was also accused of being involved in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts
Khalnayak became popular before its release due to the controversy around ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ song
Reportedly, Subhash Ghai had once claimed that Khalnayak lost out on its National Award because of 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'
While Sanjay Dutt played the role of Balram Prasad Ballu, Jackie Shroff was seen as Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha
The movie follows the chase of Ballu (Sanjay Dutt), who escapes from jail, causing distress and anguish for his jailor, senior policeman, Ram (Jackie Shroff)
Ram's fiancée Ganga (Madhuri), in order to help him, joins Ballu's gang to lure him back into custody
Ballu, however, falls in love with Ganga not knowing what lies ahead
Even after three decades of its release, Khalnayak is still loved by the audiences
