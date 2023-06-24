'Strong Lady' Huma Qureshi Lifts Sharib Hashmi At Tarla Trailer Launch - WATCH

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi launched the trailer of her much-hyped upcoming film 'Tarla' at a grand event in Mumbai on Saturday. Present along with her was her co-star Sharib Hashmi, and the two were like a house on fire as they graced the stage amid hooting and cheers from the audience.

Huma will be seen playing the role of the renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal, who made her way into people's homes and hearts with her culinary skills.

During the trailer launch, Huma and Sharib were seen engaging in some fun banter and they also interacted with the enthusiastic media present on the spot.

Huma Qureshi lifts Sharib Hashmi

While the entire trailer launch event was a grand affair, one particular moment caught the eye of netizens wherein Huma was seen lifting Sharib in her arms.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, Huma can be seen dressed in her casual best in a denim shirt and jeans, while Sharib aced the monochrome look.

As the crowd cheered for the duo, Huma was seen demonstrating her strength by lifting Sharib in her arms. Just like the crowd, Sharib too was seen surprised by the actress' strength, and two were then seen sharing a hearty laugh.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens hailed Huma as a "strong lady".

About Tarla

The trailer of 'Tarla' went live on Friday evening and it showcases the inspiring journey of renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal. She wants to do 'something' in her life but is unable to realise her passion.

She later realises her love for cooking and goes from being a non-professional cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her cooking classes and television shows.

'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

The film will start streaming on Zee5 from July 7.