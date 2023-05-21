Tarla fame actress Huma Qureshi was nervous to play Tarla Dalal for THIS reason... Read on to find out here

Huma Qureshi | All pics: Varinder Chawla

The team of Tarla attended an event of an OTT platform where their film, along with several other projects, was announced. Tarla stars Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles. It is helmed by Piyush Gupta and is produced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and Ronnie Screwvala. It is slated to release digitally soon. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Huma Qureshi |

Huma, who is currently basking in the spotlight for her acclaimed performances in Maharani 2 and Monica, O My Darling, is back with yet another heartwarming role as Tarla. Tarla is an ode to the late celebrated chef Tarla Dalal. At the teaser announcement of the film, an elated actress shares, “Tarla is a very special film since Ashwiny ma’am and Nitesh sir offered me the film. I was very nervous as I don’t even look like Tarla. But, it was my director’s vision to make me and all of us mould accordingly in this beautiful world.”

She adds, “He lied that Ashwiny ma’am and Nitesh sir would also be present at the sets while shooting but they didn’t come. It was a fun experience shooting for it and I hope people will also love watching it.”

Sharib Hashmi |

Sharib, who plays Tarla’s husband Nalin in the film tells, “I can’t thank Ashwiny ma’am and Nitesh sir for considering me for this role. Nalin is one of my most favourite characters so far. I am very happy that I am sharing the stage with all these people for a film like Tarla. Jo khane se kare pyaar, woh Tarla se kaise kare inkaar.”

Director Piyush reveals, “Whenever someone asks who is our hero, we always say our mothers. But, whoever makes a film about empowering women, they all are shown stepping out of their houses but what about those women who stayed back home? I mixed my entire childhood in Tarla.”

Nitesh Tiwari (l), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari |

Ashwiny explains, “It was Piyush’s idea to tell Tarlaji’s story. The beautiful thing was that during Covid times, all of us watched so many cookery videos on YouTube. Tarlaji was the first person to create the idea of home chefs. We live in a food loving country and our film is an ode to her.”

Nitesh gushes, “Piyush has been my partner in crime for many years now. We have co-written all our films so far and it was his time to helm a film. All I can say is that something is going to touch your hearts in Tarla.”