Inside Bikini-Clad Ankita Lokhande's Girls Trip To Alibaug

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 21, 2024
Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her all-girls trip to Alibaug.
Ankita was seen sizzling in a pink bikini top and a blue scarf as she posed for the pictures.
The actress was seen having a gala time along with her girl friends Aparna Dixit and others.
The actress was also seen flaunting her funky hair band which added to her look.
Ankita's mother Vandana too joined her for this all girls trip to Alibaug.
Clearly, all the girls can be seen having a gala time as they pose by the pool.