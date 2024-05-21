'Main Anpadh Hu, Woh Dimag Wali Hai': Akshay Kumar Praises 'Intelligent' Wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna |

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former actress Twinkle Khanna are a much-loved couple of B-Town. The Khiladi of Bollywood recently talked about his family life, shared some interesting stories of his wife and lauded her.

According to Akshay, Twinkle's intelligence is the reason behind their daughter Nitara's diligent disposition. In a conversation with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his chat show, Akshay stated, “My daughter gets her intelligence from my wife, Twinkle. Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo dimaag wali hai.”

Akshay On Marrying Twinkle Khanna

He further added, “I am lucky to marry superstar Rajesh Khanna’s daughter but I am lucky that she is a lovely wife and a lovely mother. If you get the right life partner, then your life is perfect. I go to work and she has taken such good care of my children. I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was recently seen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff. He will be next star in films like Sarfira, Singham Again, Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, and Kannappa.

The actor also has others films like Jolly LLB 3, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and reportedly The Legendary Untold Story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in the pipeline.