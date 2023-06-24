Watch Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi Shares Her Recipe To Finding Your Own Identity |

Mumbai: Actor Huma Qureshi, on Friday, unveiled the official trailer of her upcoming biopic film 'Tarla'. Taking to Instagram, Huma shared the trailer which she captioned, "It's here !!! Life mein kuch karne ki khaas recipe aap bhi note kar lijiye! Trailer out now! #Tarla on #ZEE5, premiers 7th July."

The trailer showcases the inspiring journey of renowned Indian chef Tarla Dalal. She wants to do 'something' in her life but is unable to realise her passion. After some time, she realises her love for cooking and goes from being a non-professional cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her cooking classes and television shows.

'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from July 7.

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padmashree in the culinary skills category in 2007. Her "desi nuskhe" are still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.

Excited about bringing the achievements of Tarla Dalal to the big screen, Huma earlier said, "Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character." Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The actor was even felicitated with the 'Powerful Women of the Year 2022' award for being one of the women achievers. Women achievers from various fields were presented with this award on the eve of International Women's Day this year.

