Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault, Claims 'She Wanted To Marry Him'

Telugu choreographer Jani Master's wife, Ayesha, filed a complaint against the woman who had accused her husband of sexual assault on Saturday (September 28).

She reached out to the Telugu Chamber in Hyderabad and addressed the complaint. Earlier this month, Shaik Jani Basha was arrested in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) case in Goa.

Ayesha recently revealed that the survivor was forcing a romantic relationship on Jani, and she was teaming up with her mother to harass him. As per India Today sources, "Ayesha alleged that the victim had harassed her husband by repeatedly pressuring him into a romantic relationship and marriage, driving her to the brink of attempting suicide. She also claimed that the accuser's mother played a role in the harassment."

Jani’s wife further revealed that Jani was harassed by the complainant and targeted for personal and professional gains. She has assisted him for six years as a junior choreographer.

“Ayesha's complaint suggests that her husband was being targeted for personal and professional reasons and that the allegations were part of a larger conspiracy intended to tarnish his reputation," the source added.

A 21-year-old woman has filed a complaint against National Award-winning choreographer Jani Master, alleging prolonged sexual abuse and manipulation. Master, 42, is currently in judicial custody.

According to the complaint, Jani Master raped her multiple times over six years. He also attempted to coerce her into converting to his religion and pressured her into a fake marriage.

Investigations revealed that the abuse began when the survivor was just 16 years old, making Jani liable under the POCSO Act.

Jani is known for his best work in South Indian films. In Bollywood, he recently choreographed the chartbuster, Aayi Nai, in Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film, Stree 2.

He has also choreographed songs such as Photocopy from Jai Ho, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track, Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, and more.