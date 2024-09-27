 Jani Master Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Baseless', Claims Victim 'Mentally Tortured' Him To Marry Her
Jani Master was arrested in Goa after his ex-female colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her over the years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Jani Master, who recently choreographed Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2 song Aayi Nai, was arrested in Goa after his ex-female colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her over the years. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the survivor claimed the abuse began when she was 16.

According to Chitra Jyothy, Jani called the sexual assault allegations 'baseless', he also stated that he had informed Pushpa director Sukumar about the victim. Jani said, "The allegations made by the victim against me are baseless. She introduced herself through a show. She lied about being sexually assaulted as a minor. I recognised her talent and gave her an opportunity as an assistant choreographer. The victim used to torture me mentally to marry her. Many times she threatened me."

"I also brought the problem to director Sukumar's attention. Even when Sukumar called and spoke, there was no change in the victim. There was a conspiracy against me, someone was behind and conspired against me. I was involved in this case because they could not bear my growth," he added.

Recently, Jani admitted to sexually assaulting a junior colleague. He was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he faces charges under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Based the victim's statement, "The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there and further investigation will be taken up," a senior police official said.

Jani Master Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Baseless', Claims Victim 'Mentally Tortured' Him To...

