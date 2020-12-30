Streaming reality: Hard-hitting documentaries that touched our hearts in 2020

From disseminating in-depth information on diverse subjects ranging from socio-economic issues, arts and culture to conservation and climate change, watching documentaries is a different experience altogether. Feisty filmmakers travel far and wide to bring issues plaguing the society to our screens, without letting any fictional element crop up in their works. 2020 too produced certain hard-hitting documentaries that left a mark on the viewers. Here are a few of them.

Elephants in my Backyard

The conflict between animals and humans has resulted in tragic deaths on both sides, even as human encroachment on their natural habitats continues unabated. Who could remain unmoved by the sight of elephants mown down by speeding trains or left to die slowly, agonisingly, (like tragic rhinos are), after their tusks (and horns) have been sawn off? In Hassan, Karnataka, the conflict is particularly antagonistic. Not to be confused with two books by the same name, Vikram Singh's film showcases the pioneering efforts of a conservationist Dr Anand Kumar, who leads a team which is looking at new approaches to deal with the conflict, based on strategies of co-existence.