Six best short films of 2020 that turned out to be big entertainers in pandemic

It might have been surrounded by plagiarism accusations but Devi with its 14million views is one of the most hard-hitting films on rape. In little over 15minutes, Priyanka Banerjee tells us a little about each and every woman in a room. They all come from different walks of life, different religion, different age… yet, they are all in the room together waiting for when there will be yet another knock on the door and someone else will walk in…

The climax is soul-shattering and beautifully executed, making you believe there can be stories that live with you beyond your lifetime. Of course, having a sterling starcast helped in making this one of the most talked about shortie in the year 2020.

Masala Steps

Cast: Vikram Kocchar, Prakruti Mishra

Director: Rohit Gupta