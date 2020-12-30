From Scam 1992 to Paatal Lok: The 2020 web series we loved

An Indian espionage thriller created by none other than Neeraj Pandey himself. The series was highly recommended by the critics and the audience. Special Ops chronicles a 19-year-old manhunt conducted by a RAW agent, Himmat Singh and his task force. In the bid to capture a criminal mastermind, the agents have to face imminent danger and Himmat also has to face an internal audit. Despite the uneven narrative, you wait till all the eight episodes are watched and relished.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Sajjad Delafrooz

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side