 Strange Darling OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Strange Darling is a thriller film starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner in the lead roles. The thriller film is written and directed by JT Mollner

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Strange Darling is a thriller film starring Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner in the lead roles. It premiered in 2023 at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Later, the film was released in the United States on August 23, 2024, and received positive response from the audiences. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Strange Daling?

The film is set to release on October 29, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film follows a young woman who meets a charming man named Demon one night and becomes romantically involved with him. However, things take a dark turn when she discovers that Demon is a serial killer who intends to kill her. Will she be able to escape his grasp and save her life?

Cast and production of Strange Darling

The cast of the film includes Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Gallner, Denise Grayson, Madisen Beaty, Sheri Foster Blake, Bianca Santos, Barbara Hershey, Ed Begley Jr, Jason Patric, Andrew Segal, and Steven Michael Quezada, among others. Strange Darling is written and directed by JT Mollne.

It is produced by Bill Block, Giovanni Ribisi, Roy Lee and Steve Schneider under Miramax and Spooky Pictures. Craig DeLeon has composed the music and Christopher Robin Bell has edited the film. The cinematography is done by Giovanni Ribisi.

