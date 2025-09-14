‘There Were Nights I Could Not Sleep’: The Bengal Files Actor Eklavya Sood Reveals How Film Affected Him Mentally - Exclusive

Eklavya Sood

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files stars many veteran actors along with some newcomers. One of the newcomers, who has grabbed everyone’s attention with his performance, is Eklavya Sood. He plays the role of Amar in the film and has impressed one and all with his act.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Eklavya and spoke to him about the response he has received for his performance, the controversy surrounding the movie, and more…

Did you expect such an amazing response to your performance while shooting for the film?

Before the shooting started, I was really nervous because it was a foreign character. The language and dialect were new for me, and I didn't want to play a Sikh character, who would convert into a caricature. But I was not expecting such good reviews. I was shocked to see myself on screen, also for the first time. I was like, 'This is a good thing. I didn't expect this'.

It is a difficult role that you have played, and the film has a lot of violence. So, was it difficult for you mentally to shoot the movie?

Yes, I'll be honest, it was. It was quite taxing. We were kind of uncovering one of the darkest chapters of India's history, which has bloodshed and which has a lot of other connotations attached to it. So, when you're trying to play the character truthfully and honestly, those emotions do tend to stick with you and your body as well. And there were nights that I could not sleep because I had seen a lot of death in the film.

How did your family react to the film, especially your death scene, which is undoubtedly one of the most gruesome scenes we have seen in a Hindi film in recent times?

So, first, I'll tell you what the reaction of my father was at the premiere during the interval point. Nobody was expecting me to do what I did. Even I was not expecting. So, in the interval, my father got up, and he was in tears, and he hugged me for like five minutes in front of everybody. I was also teary-eyed because he supported me for so long. So, I think it was a really proud moment for him and my mother as well. And the scene that you're talking about, they closed their eyes and they were like, 'Why did you kill my child?' But I think they understand the process of filmmaking and that it's all a craft. It's a film, eventually.

The film has been embroiled in a lot of controversies. It has not been released in West Bengal. What's your take on it?

I fail to understand. They've not officially banned the film. CBFC is a constitutional body. So, if a censor certificate has been given, then nobody in the country should be allowed to ban a film. That is my first perspective. And secondly, I'm getting so many messages from Bengal and from Kolkata. I've studied there for three years at St. Xavier's. A lot of my friends are also asking that we really want to watch this film, and we really want to see what had happened in the past because none of them were aware of Direct Action Day. None of them were aware of the Noakhali riots. They are all messaging me, and it is really sad that the film has not been released there.

Is there a filmmaker or actor you really wish to work with?

Can I say two directors? Shoojit Sircar and Imtiaz Ali. And acting, I would love to share the screen with Alia Bhatt. I think she is one of the finest actors that we have in the country.

How has life changed for you after The Bengal Files?

I got a couple of messages from producers and writers who had seen the film. They were kind enough to message me personally. And they also mentioned that we would like to work with you in the future. So that's, I think, a great sign. Plus, I think once you have a big release in your name and you've done a good job, it opens a lot of doors.