'Staying Positive Does Not Mean...': Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note As Malaika Arora Returns From Vacation Amid Breakup Rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora | Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in the news for breakup rumors. However, there have been no statements confirming or denying their separation. The duo often shares cryptic posts on social media, hinting at there is trouble in paradise. On Friday, July 19, Arjun Kapoor shared a note on Instagram about dealing with pain and staying positive.

Here's What Arjun Posted On Instagram:

Arjun took to Instagram amid breakup rumors and posted a note stating, “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.”

Just a few weeks ago, Malaika also shared a cryptic post and wrote, “When they say you can't do it, do it twice and take pics.”

The rumors of their split began in 2018 when they were seen together at a fashion show. However, it was Malaika's 45th birthday in October 2018 when they confirmed they were together. They often displayed their affection on social media with pictures and posts. They also took romantic trips to New York, Berlin, and Salzburg in Austria.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Dating Timeline:

In 2018, Malaika and Arjun started dating. The duo have always been private about their relationship but frequently share pictures on social media.

On the personal front, Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son, Arhaan. They finalized their divorce in May 2017.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. He also has No Entry 2, a comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, he will feature in the remake of Meri Patni Ka directed by Mudassar Aziz, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.