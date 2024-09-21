'Stay In Your Lane': Vishnu Manchu SLAMS Prakash Raj For X Post On Tirupati Prasad Controversy; Latter Reacts

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu slammed actor Prakash Raj over his recent post on adulteration of prasad at Tirupati temple. For those unversed, Prakash Raj, who often voices his opinions on various issues, had called out actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on X and asked him to take strict action against those behind adulteration of prasad at Tirupati temple.

As Pawan Kalyan suggested constituting a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a national level to look into the issues related to temples in the country, Prakash Raj slammed him and accused him of 'blowing up' the issue nationally. The Singham actor also stated that he is allegedly leading to communal tension in India with his post.

Now, reacting to Prakash Raj's controversial post, Vishnu Manchu mentioned on X, "Sri @prakashraaj, please clam the heck down. The Tirumala Laddu is not just prasadam, it’s a symbol of faith for millions of Hindus like me. Sri @PawanKalyan, the Deputy CM, has rightly called for thorough investigation and action to ensure the protection of such sacred traditions. While you’re at it, perhaps reflect on where the real communal colour is being added? #StayInYourLane."

Reacting to Vishnu Manchu's post on Saturday (September 21), Prakash Raj posted a few laughing emoticons and wrote, "Ok sivayyyyyaaaaa .. i have my perception .. you have yours … Noted."

For the unawares, Pawan Kalyan had mentioned in his post, "We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But, this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices."

He added, "Many be the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a national level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at a national level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form."

Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of right-wing politics, often shares his views and opinions on various social and political issues. Also, he is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views.

The actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations. Because of all this, he is often accused of being "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national."

Meanwhile, the prasad controversy has sparked outrage among Hindus, with many calling for immediate action from leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. People have expressed anger at the alleged adulteration of the prasad, describing it as a "betrayal" and demanding that those responsible be arrested.

The temple has reassured devotees that the purity of the laddos has been restored, and stricter measures are now in place to ensure only high-quality ingredients are used.