Star & style: 'I look best in sarees', says television star, Divyanka Tripathi

Wardrobe wants

My all-time favourite outfit: Casual floor-length dresses are my latest faves.

For the first day of my shoot, I wore: A top teamed with a long-flared cotton skirt.

My favourite outfit when going to a shoot: It should be casual and easy to change so that I don’t spoil my look in the process.

My favourite outfit for an evening wear: A classy kurta or knee-length dress depending on where we are going.

My favourite outfit for a formal occasion: A beautiful flowing gown.

My favourite brands in clothes: River Island, Zara, Forever New and Promod.

My favourite outfit to sleep in: Soft satin or cotton pyjama set.

My favourite outfit in which I feel I look the best: Sarees.

My favourite brand in jeans: No favourites in jeans honestly.

My Favourite shopping spot: Dubai.

Designer dos, hues & fabrics

My favourite designers: Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra.

My favourite colours and fabrics: White, red and black. My favourite fabrics are cotton, chiffon and georgette.

My wedding outfit: A red lehenga designed by Nakkashi from Surat.

The Chandigarh and Mumbai reception dresses were from: Kalki.

Dressed right

The best dressed actor and actress in the industry: Actresses in our industry are always better dressed especially Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.