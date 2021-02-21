Star Gazing: From Shahid Kapoor to Sanya Malhotra, Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Sooraj Barjatya (Born: February 22)
Your ideas are unique and creative, and you feel compelled to share them. In fact, you can be very persuasive and intriguing. The Moon is in its Balsamic phase in your Solar Return chart, marking the end of an important cycle or stage of growth in your life this year. You take more downtime than usual, and it's good for you. This is an important year for reorienting yourself – discovering what you want, and identifying what you need to do in order to move forward more positively.
Bhagyashree (Born: February 23)
Considerate, sensitive and passionate, you are also determined in your work, once you’ve found the right path for you. You possess a wonderful blend of logic and intuition, as both sides are well-developed and this means you can understand any concept or subject. Your workplace pattern will change phenomenally and very often you will be recognised for your huge contribution. New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as the year unfolds. Consequential time: October, December and April.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Born: February 24)
You are an interesting conversationalist, and you like to include as many people as possible in the conversation. You are extremely versatile as well. Your birthday this year occurs shortly after a New Moon suggesting a time of new beginnings and fresh energy. You are instinctively starting a new phase in your life. It’s time to give your life a makeover and to branch out into the untried. The coming year will be lucky in terms of money and property matters. December, January, March and April will bring fertile and desirous results.
Pooja Bhatt (Born: February 24)
Charming, quirky and outgoing, it might surprise some that you require a lot of time to recharge and refresh just to get back on track. You have a good understanding of business. Good networking power will help resolve legal issues. You would increase your chattels as another source of income or a family member will be there to support you. This can be a year in which you are bolder, assertive and energetic. You are especially interested in setting goals and challenges for yourself this year, and taking the necessary action to meet them.
Shahid Kapoor (Born: February 25)
You have an unusual perspective on life. You are highly intelligent and can easily take the lead in any sort of project you undertake. People instinctively trust you and you demand honesty from others. This year, you will work hard to achieve your target. Advice for you, spend some time with your partner to maintain personal relations. Conflict with regard to property will be settled. Beneficial months: September, February and July.
Sanya Malhotra (Born: February 25)
You are generous, flexible, munificent and knowledgeable. You have a strong desire for success and achievement. Your birthday this year occurs not long after a New Moon, suggesting a time of new beginnings and fresh energy. You are instinctively starting a new phase in your life. It’s time to give your life a makeover and to branch out into the untried. Fortunately, transiting Uranus harmonises with your Sun this year. Your personality is sparkling during this period, which is sure to attract new circumstances and people into your life.
Prakash Jha (Born: February 27)
You like the company of healthy and sound thinking person. You always plan things beforehand and work accordingly. With the Sun and Moon in a waxing semi-square at the time of your birthday this year, the period ahead is one of new initiatives and action. You possess quite a bit of energy, but you must be aware that emotions colour much of what you do this year. You may be worried about your finances, and/or need to make a large payment that necessitates changes in your spending habits. You will feel motivated regarding your work or projects and personal interests.