Star Gazing: From Ashutosh Gowariker to Patralekhaa, Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Sensitive and concerned, partnerships mean a lot to you. You are always aware of others' needs, and this is factored into your own decisions. You thoroughly enjoy being there for someone you love. Creative and intuitive, you are able to make something of your talents, but were not meant to focus on only one or two paths. As much as you crave security, you also need movement and small changes to keep you inspired. You are likely to have many projects and ideas going on at this time in your life — you are hungry for variety, knowledge, and mental excitement.

Annu Kapoor (Born: February 20)