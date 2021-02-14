Star Gazing: From Ashutosh Gowariker to Patralekhaa, Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Ashutosh Gowariker (Born: February 15)
Your personal magnetism is great, and your need for loving, harmonious and balanced surroundings perhaps greater. You are a good orator as you can convey things to people in an appropriate manner. Profession needs you to put your best foot forward. You will take life as it comes without any demands and complaints. You are creative and usually good at writing or other expressive arts, and you also have a strong sense of business. If you are planning to do something new, wait for Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Spiritual time will be May and June.
Randhir Kapoor (Born: February 15)
Forgiving and tolerant, few people so easily accept others for exactly who they are. You are also very perceptive and pick up on all the subtleties of human interaction. Someone will knock on your door for help. You will take life as it comes to you without any demands and complaints. Series of ups and downs are what you encounter in your life. You may be more emotional this year, and should watch for unnecessary conflicts and making hasty decisions as a result.
Arunoday Singh (Born: February 17)
Your ability to develop consensus with proper monitoring and guidance takes you far beyond your imagination and will bring never ending fame to you. Your life will change in part because of a deep inner need to reinvent yourself from time to time. Your birthday occurs around the Third Quarter Moon this year, and you are reaching an important turning point in terms of personal growth. You may be more emotional this year, avoid unnecessary conflicts and making hasty decisions. Enlightened time for you is October and November.
Sajid Nadiadwala (Born: February 18)
You are generous and well-liked. Your spiritual and idealistic side is well-developed. You have very close ties with your friends and family. Monetary gains will come your way. On the flip side of life you might have some tensions which affect your peace of mind. Still, you have a stronger spirit for change and adventure this year. While you should watch for haste, healthy risk-taking might simply serve to enliven you. Boosting time period: February and March.
Patralekhaa (Born: February 20)
Sensitive and concerned, partnerships mean a lot to you. You are always aware of others' needs, and this is factored into your own decisions. You thoroughly enjoy being there for someone you love. Creative and intuitive, you are able to make something of your talents, but were not meant to focus on only one or two paths. As much as you crave security, you also need movement and small changes to keep you inspired. You are likely to have many projects and ideas going on at this time in your life — you are hungry for variety, knowledge, and mental excitement.
Annu Kapoor (Born: February 20)
You possess tremendous poise and grace and while you may come across as very patient and calm, you can be impulsive and restless. Count of your admirers might show a downward trend which might bother you as you may feel lack of supporters to boost you up. At times, you could feel quite restless or irritable. Journey to a sacred place will fill you with peace and placid feelings. You will move to and fro from your workplace to other places.