Star Gazing: From Sophie Choudry to Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Sophie Choudry (Born: February 8)
Ruled by the planet Saturn and number eight, you can cleverly improve your competitive position. Work needs commitment and pride from your side. While you are sensitive, you are also very aware of your reputation and image, and you will rise to most challenges.
With the Sun and Moon in harmony in your Solar Return chart, the year ahead should be satisfying and balanced. You are in demand, and you will be able to achieve a decent balance between personal and professional life. Your confidence and positive attitude will bring rewards!
Amrita Singh (Born: February 9)
You are a true artiste at heart, creative and sometimes nervous if do not channel your considerable artistic talent constructively. Bravery is in your soul, which helps you fight all odds. A Full Moon in your Solar Return chart makes this a year of personal significance, when major new beginnings, endings and activities occur. Time to take advantage of your transparency and focused vision. You will be highly motivated regarding your work and personal interests.
Rahul Roy (Born: February 9)
You are a person who is very committed to what you believe in, and sometimes very stubborn about it too. It is important that you finish the projects you start, which is not always easy for you, in order to feel content and satisfied. You will have a chance to heal old wounds with regards to love this year. You are also bound to find new ways of making money. Unwanted illness might come and go. Encasing months are September and October.
Rajat Kapoor (Born: February 11)
Strong, success-oriented, and possessing tremendous personal presence and appeal, there is very little that can stop you from achieving your dreams in life. You also have the power to influence and inspire others. Your perspective is unique, sometimes to the point that you rarely feel understood. By the second half of the year you will sound mellower than before. Time will heal all wounds. Chuck out your innocence and learn to play some politics.
Kunaal Roy Kapur (Born: February 13)
Your insatiable hunger for achieving goals will make you a great person. You have a reserved, respectable character with quiet charm. You have an unusually strong awareness and compassion for others’ suffering. You will get what you want. The number of people who admire you will increase, and for this you have to traverse a long passage. During this time you will experience everything — love, sacrifice, provocation, disengagement and peace. Learning from your experiences will always bring the desired results.