Star Gazing: From Jackie Shroff to Abhishek Bachchan...Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Preity Zinta (Born: January 31)
Charming and well-loved, you are a very amorous person. Highly intelligent, you are also perceptive and compassionate. Idealistic with people, you are born to love, but are not always settled in that area of your life. This is a powerful year for business and money, as you are inclined to manage your resources more mindfully and strategically. Your energy can vary greatly from one period to the next, so take advantage of the “high” periods in order to offset the possible loss in productivity during the low-energy stages. This could also be a year in which you are considerably more creative.
Jackie Shroff (Born: February 1)
You are strong-minded and often stubborn when it comes to sticking to your point of view. You are a highly original person who can be impulsive and self-willed. Your birthday occurs around a first quarter moon this year, and you are reaching an important turning point in terms of personal growth. You might be more emotional this year, and should watch for unnecessary conflicts and avoid making hasty decisions. Otherwise, the is a year of great energy, motivation and growth. You will be more ambitious and desirous of action in the year ahead. This should be a busy, dynamic period in your life.
Shamita Shetty (Born: February 2)
Career and family are equally important to you — both these things drive you. You are an achiever who has determination and willpower, as well as intuition that serves you well. This is a powerful year for business and money, as you are inclined to manage your resources mindfully and strategically. With venus and mars in a square aspect to each other in your Solar Return chart, your affections are strongly stimulated, and you are aware of your powers of attraction. Romance, love, competition, and creative projects occupy your mind more than usual.
Abhishek Bachchan (Born: February 5)
You enjoy surprising people and whether you want to or not; you often remain a bit of an enigma to the people around you. You have a strong intuitive side. Although you are actually quite accommodating and kind, you need to feel inspired in order to do something. With the sun and moon in harmony in your Solar Return chart, you will be able to achieve a balance between personal and professional life. It’s also a good time for opting for upgraded or better technology in ways that open up new avenues for communication or ease. Wonderfully creative ideas can fill your head this year. You are approaching old problems in new ways.
Angad Bedi (Born: February 6)
You are a peace-loving person who is sincerely concerned for others. There is an intuitive and even psychic side to you, and you tend to radiate a calm and appealing manner that readily attracts others. In fact, you are generally considered extremely attractive no matter what you look like, as you radiate a special warmth that is hard to resist. The year ahead is particularly notable for new ideas, exciting connections, and fun learning. Certain elements of your social and financial lives are stabilised, secured, and more reliable this year.
