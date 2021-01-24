Star Gazing: From Subhash Ghai to Bobby Deol...Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Subhash Ghai (Born: January 24)
This year you will instinctively begin a new phase of your life. You can experience important turning points, or you could begin new projects that will have a long-term impact on your life. You are multi-talented and an interesting person, who can draw upon both creative and logical sides of the brain equally. This can be a period in which you make significant lifestyle improvements and/or positive changes to your home and domestic life. The period ahead demands hard work at remodelling and renovating your goals or a particular area of your life.
Kavita Krishnamurthy (Born: January 25)
Your nature is a dual one, and you may hold two different jobs as well. With intellect and intuition equally strong, you are a highly interesting and intelligent person. Venus conjunct Neptune in your Solar Return chart this year will boost your imagination. There can be the need to organise and structure your family activities, home life, emotions, or there can be a strong sense of duty associated with loved ones or caring for people in your life this year. Responsibilities towards your loved ones are clear and you readily accept them. This is a year in which you seek nourishment and naturally nurture and support others.
Bobby Deol (Born: January 27)
You are exceptionally hard working, organised, intelligent, and efficient. The Moon is in its Balsamic phase in your Solar Return chart, marking the end of an important cycle, or stage of growth, in your life. You take more downtime than usual, which is good for you. This is an important year for reorienting yourself – discovering what you want, and identifying what you need to do in order to move forward positively. Personal magnetism is tremendous this year. You are playfully competitive. This is a good period for creative projects and joining with others in pursuing a common goal.
Shreyas Talpade (born: January 27)
You possess creative and verbal style, an analytical mind, and a broad tolerance of others’ differences. Your birthday this year occurs shortly after a new Moon, suggesting a time of new beginnings and fresh energy. You are starting a new phase in your life. It’s time to give your life a makeover and to branch out into the untried. There are likely to be pleasing circumstances surrounding your love life, finances, and creative pursuits in the period ahead.
Shruti Haasan (Born: January 28)
You are highly idealistic and a bit of a perfectionist. You have excellent instincts and can generally size up a person or a situation quickly and accurately. You are clever and charismatic, with a flair for the dramatic. With the Sun and Moon in a waxing semi-square at the time of your birthday this year, the period ahead is one of new initiatives and action. A decidedly romantic and compassionate influence is with you as well.