Star Gazing: From Javed Akhtar to Rasika Dugal... Bollywood birthdays this week and what's in store for them

Javed Akhtar, lyricist-poet (Born: January 17, 1945)
You are a Capricorn native by the virtue of your date of birth. This year you will be under the influence of the auspicious planets, Jupiter and Mars. The year 2021 will carve new paths for you. Work that was pending in 2020 will be in completion mode this year. Work will be made easy with your skills and concentration, and everyone will follow your working style. In September 2021, some problems will arise on the work front, leaving you under pressure. Risk-taking tendencies should be curbed, and avoid major activities during this period. At the end of the year you will yield a lot of power, which you have probably not experienced before. 2021 brings very favourable time for you, so enjoy and utilise it well.
Ali Abbas Zafar, filmmaker (Born: January 17, 1982)
\Your birthday brings favourable time for you. Unexpected gifts and gains will pour in from different sectors. You will do better in your career and gain prosperity. Your opponents will not dare to interrupt your way and you will get your share of reputation. But as the year progresses, make sure to keep a positive approach in your communications, and be non offensive throughout to ensure you do not suffer setbacks due to your words, written or spoken. You will get favors from superiors and higher authorities. You will have a sound health and physique. You may require to put in more time and energy in a leadership position at work. Family life will be quite satisfactory.
Rasika Dugal, actor (Born: January 17, 1985)
When it comes to career, you are hardworking and disciplined. The planetary position of Saturn will bring success. Saturn respects hardwork so you need to put in more efforts and concentration in your work. Jupiter will make you better at your craft, and will bring praises from all quarters. Problems in relationships may arise as you tend to be a little dominating and demanding when it comes to your relationships. This might lead to friction between you and your loved ones.
Shantanu Moitra, composer and musician (Born: January 22, 1968)
The planetary positions of Jupiter and Venus (in the fifth and ninth house respectively) will help you continue with your success story. You will always find wealth and gain high position, but you will still not be satisfied. You will always crave for the something more. Sun entering the 10th house in mid June will bring in a lot of tension. Take care of your elders and respect them, it will benefit you. As a teacher, you will perform really well. Towards the end of the year, in December, you will be full of newfound courage, and enjoy conjugal happiness during this time. Over all, the time is yours, use it, enjoy it!
