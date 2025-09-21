Malayalam Film Lokah To Stream On OTT 3 Weeks After Release? Producer Dulquer Salmaan Reacts: 'What's The Hurry?'

Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has been receiving praise since its release, particularly for introducing the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema. With rumours suggesting that the film will stream on OTT from September 25, 2025, producer Dulquer Salmaan has now responded to the speculation.

Dulquer Salmaan Clears Air On Lokah OTT Release Date

Reacting to the rumours, Dulquer took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, September 21, and wrote: "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry"

Check it out:

Lokah Controversy

After the film’s theatrical release, controversy erupted over a dialogue in which actor Sandy, playing the antagonist Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda—a misogynistic character—tells his mother he does not want to marry a woman from Bengaluru, calling them 'characterless.' The line did not sit well with viewers.

In the film, he was heard saying, "I am not saying I won’t get married. But I won’t marry a girl from this city because they’re all s***s," a remark that offended many Karnataka residents.

Additionally, the film depicts Bengaluru in poor light, with users pointing out that the city has been portrayed as a 'hub of parties and drugs.'

After the backlash, Dulquer Salmaan, producer and head of Wayfarer Films, expressed regret and issued an apology, assuring that the controversial dialogue will be removed from the film. The statement read: "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. "

The statement further read, "At Wayfarer films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."