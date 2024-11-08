 'Stand By Truth, Have Some B***s': Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Nikkhil Advani For 'Whitewashing' History In Freedom At Midnight Series
Vivek Agnihotri criticised Nikkhil Advani for 'whitewashing' history in his series 'Freedom At Midnight'. Agnihotri highlighted that Advani mentioned avoiding giving the depiction of the riots a religious colour. The The Kashmir Files director took to X and wrote, "Dear Nikhil, have some B***S. Sell your soul if you must, but don’t mess with our history."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Freedom At Midnight, directed by Nikkhil Advani is set to premiere on November 15 on Sony Liv, featuring Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Malishka Mendonsa and Ira Dubey among others. The show explores the events surrounding the India-Pakistan partition of 1947. Ahead of the series' release, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri criticised Advani for 'whitewashing' history in the show.

Sharing a Nikkhil's interview about his series, Agnihotri pointed out that Advani mentioned he avoided giving the depiction of the riots a religious colour. The Kashmir Files director took to his X and wrote, "Dear Nikhil, have some BALLS. If you’re going to present the violent, communal history of India’s partition, at least have the balls to show who was the perpetrator and who was the victim."

He added, "First, this wasn’t just a riot: it was a Hindu genocide, and it had a religious color: green. Second, the violence was driven solely by religion, and the name of that religion was Islam. Hindus never asked Muslims to leave India."

Check it out:

"Why are you trying to whitewash, or as wokes say, gaslight our history? Sell your soul if you must, but don’t mess with our history. If you ever make a Mahabharata, will the entire war be so washed out in B/W that no one knows who stood for dharma and who didn’t? Stand by the truth. Don’t just be woke: have some BALLS," concluded Vivek.

Freedom At Midnight is based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

Nikkhil Advani is yet to respond to Vivek Agnihotri's criticism.

On the work front, Vivek recently announced that The Delhi Files will release in two parts. The first part, titled Bengal Chapter, is slated to release in 2025.

Vivek's last directorial was The Vaccine War, which released in 2023. It starred Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya

