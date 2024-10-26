 Vivek Agnihotri Develops Allergy Due To Smog In Mumbai, Criticises Politicians For Ignoring 'Hazardous' Pollution
Vivek Agnihotri Develops Allergy Due To Smog In Mumbai, Criticises Politicians For Ignoring 'Hazardous' Pollution

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri recently criticised the politicians for ignoring the 'hazardous' pollution in Mumbai after developing an allergy from the smog upon returning from the US. Taking to his X, Agnihotri wrote, "In Mumbai, my health deteriorates due to hazardous pollution. Maharashtra elections are on yet not one politician ever speaks about hazardous pollution."

Sachin T
Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, who is working on his next project, The Delhi Files after The Vaccine War, recently criticised the politicians for ignoring the 'hazardous' pollution in Mumbai after developing an allergy from the smog.

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, Agnihotri wrote, "Came back from a short trip to USA and instantly developed allergy due to smog. In US, my soul gets depressed. In Mumbai, my health deteriorates due to hazardous pollution. Maharashtra elections are on yet not one politician ever speaks about hazardous pollution. ‘We the people’ is the biggest scam of our democracy."

Check out the tweet:

When a user asked him to get a air purifier, he responded, "Then you have to keep all windows closed and put on AC all the times." Another user said, "Can't blame anyone except overpopulation and illiteracy." He replied, "Who is responsible illiteracy?"

Vivek Agnihotri Develops Allergy Due To Smog In Mumbai, Criticises Politicians For Ignoring 'Hazardous' Pollution
Vivek Agnihotri Develops Allergy Due To Smog In Mumbai, Criticises Politicians For Ignoring 'Hazardous' Pollution
On the work front, Vivek recently announced that The Delhi Files will release in two parts. The first part, titled Bengal Chapter, is slated to release in 2025.

Sharing the announcement on his social media, Vivek wrote, "MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you 'The Bengal Chapter' – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history. #RightToLife."

The film will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts alongside Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi.

Meanwhile, Vivek's last directorial was The Vaccine War, which released in 2023. It starred Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya. Currently, it is premiering on Disney+Hotstar.

