'Curse For Millions Of Residents': Vivek Agnihotri Criticises 'Illegal & Inhuman' Noise Pollution Caused By Mumbai Metro

Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to voice his concerns over the escalating noise pollution caused by the Mumbai Metro, urging authorities to take immediate action to address the issue affecting millions of residents.

In a post directed to Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Corporation, the filmmaker highlighted the severe impact of noise levels that reportedly exceed permissible decibel limits, disrupting the lives of Mumbaikars.

Through his post, Vivek tried to draw Bhide's attention to the plight of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, sick, and children, who are facing difficulties in sleeping and studying due to the incessant noise.

"I am writing to you because every other citizens’ attempt with the Mumbai Metro Corporation has failed. As you are fully aware, the Metro in Mumbai has become a curse for millions of residents due to the dangerously high sound levels, far exceeding permissible decibel limits. The noise pollution created by the Metro is depriving people of sleep and making it impossible for children to study. The elderly and the sick are especially affected," he wrote.

The filmmaker added, "Thousands of Mumbaikars have been trying to bring this issue to the attention of the Mumbai Metro Corporation, but there has been nothing but total indifference and apathy, like any government department, as though the citizens suffering from the Metro’s illegal and inhuman sound pollution simply do not matter."

Questioning the balance between development and the quality of life for residents, Vivek asked, "All I want to ask is this: 1) Why can’t sound-filtering walls be erected along the Metro line and around hubs located in residential areas? 2) If we are building world-class infrastructure, why can’t we demonstrate world-class empathy and concern for a citizen’s basic right to peaceful sleep and health? 3) Who is responsible and answerable for these faulty designs, and why this apathy towards citizens’ well-being? Being an inspiring and concerned leader with great ethics, I am sure at least you wont disappoint."

Bhide has not reacted to the filmmaker's post yet.

Vivek is quite vocal about various social and civic issues in the country. He often shared his unfiltered views on different topics on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.

He has also begun work on his upcoming film, The Delhi Files. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2025.