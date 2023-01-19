SS Rajamouli's RRR misses out at 2023 BAFTA nominations, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes gets a nod

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR failed to make the cut in the final nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Awards. The movie was in the longlist for the 'film not in English language' category but couldn't find a spot in the segment final five nominees list.

The final nominees of the category were "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Argentina, 1985", "Corsage", "Decision To Leave", and "The Quiet Girl".

All That Breathes gets a nod

Indian film All That Breathes got a spot in the Best Documentary section. Shaunak Sen’s film will be competing against All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, Fire of Love and Navalny.

All That Breathes is set against the social unrest caused by Delhi’s poor air quality. It is based on the story of two brothers, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who set out to protect Black Kites.

About RRR

The BAFTA snub comes as a rare miss for the film which earlier this month bagged a Golden Globe for best original song for the Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" and Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song.

RRR, a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

BAFTA 2023

The 2023 BAFTA award ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh revealed on Thursday unveiled the final nominees for 24 categories, including best film, cinematography, casting, documentary, film not in English language and documentary feature film.

The BAFTA's will be hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.

