Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite

Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De married longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany in the presence of family and some close friends in July 2023. The actress is all set to tie the knot with Michael again in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

The couple has planned a two-day wedding in Goa and the festivities will be attended by their close friends and family members.

As per the invite, Sreejita and Michael's Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on November 9. They will tie the knot the next day (November 10). Their Haldi ceremony will also take place on the same day, hours before the traditional Bengali wedding ceremony.

The couple has will also host a reception after getting married. Take a look at the pictures of their wedding invitation card here:

In July 2023, Sreejita and Michael had a Christian wedding. While the bride looked gorgeous in white gown, Michael wore a black tuxedo.

Sreejita and Michael's love story

The Uttaran actress made headlines when she announced her engagement to her German beau in December 2021. The couple's nuptials were unceremoniously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the newest unconventional couple on the block.

Sreejita and Michael started dating in 2019. They reportedly met at a restaurant and exchanged numbers. After being in a relationship for nearly two years, Michael proposed to Sreejita in Paris.

Sreejita is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Uttaran, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Ladies Special, Laal Ishq and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! among others. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress has also been a part of films like Tashan, Monsoon Shootout, Luv Ka The End and Rescue.