Sreejita De Shares SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience: 'An Old Director Held My Shoulder & The Way He...'

TPopular actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De has opened up about her shocking casting couch experience. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Sreejita revealed that the incident took place when she went for a meeting with a senior director in Kolkata.

Recalling her shocking experience, Sreejita said, "I entered the entertainment industry when I was only 17. I am from a very small town called Haldia in West Bengal. My mother was always my support system but despite her being beside me, I came across mean-minded and filthy people, maybe lesser than other actresses because my mom was always there with me."

She further stated that people used to just call her for meetings and they did not have any roles or projects to offer. "I met people who were extremely stupid, who had no projects to offer but just wanted meetings. They used to say 'I have a film for this big director but there's a casting couch involved in between'. Once or twice it also happened to me. I met these kinds of people but I did not hide anything from my mom. I never felt ashamed or embarrassed."

Opening up about what happened when she once went for one such meeting with an 'old' director, Sreejita said, "When I was 19, I was offered a Bengali film, remake of a Hindi film. I was called for a meeting. My mother was in Kolkata and I went to the director's office alone. I didn't like the way he held my shoulder and the way he spoke to me. He was an old man. Even if you are very young, you know that this touch is not right. The way he was looking at me was very disgusting. I literally picked up my purse and ran out of the office."

On overcoming these kinds of challenges, Sreejita said, "These encounters affected me and made me feel very disgusted. I used to wonder how people could have such a mentality. But I never got carried away. I was strong enough and I got to know that where there's good work, people will never approach you in a wrong way. I always believe that there's no casting couch where there's real work."

Sreejita is best known for her roles in popular television shows like Uttaran, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Ladies Special, Laal Ishq and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! among others. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Sreejita has also been a part of films like Tashan, Monsoon Shootout, Luv Ka The End and Rescue.