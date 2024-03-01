Ankita Lokhande Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'I Was Asked To Sleep With A Film Producer At 19'

Popular actress and Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande made some shocking revelations about a South film producer. In one of her recent interviews, the actress said that the producer asked her to 'sleep with him' when she was 19 years old.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Ankita shared her casting couch experience when she was actively giving auditions and looking out for work.

The 39-year-old actress reportedly said, "Maine South film ke liye audition diya tha. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahot khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola main sign kar ke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua? (I had given an audition for a South film. I got a call and they asked me come and sign. I was very happy but I wondered how did I get selected for the project so easily)."

Without naming anyone, Ankita added, "Jab main sign karne gayi toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri coordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, 'You have to compromise.' I was just 19 at the time. Tabhi mera 'Heroine banna hai' wala phase chal raha tha."

"I played smart and asked again, toh mujhe kaha gaya, 'Aapko producer ke sath sona padega.' I told him that, 'I don't think your producer needs talent. He just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one' and I just walked off," Ankita further said.

Ankita rose to fame after playing Archana in Ektaa Kapoor's popular television show Pavitra Rishta in 2009. The show was a massive hit and ran for several years, making Ankita a household name in India.

After the success of the daily soap Ankita ventured into the film industry. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also played a pivotal role in Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. On the work front, she will next be seen with Randeep Hooda in the much-awaited film Veer Savarkar.