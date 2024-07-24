'Spent 15 Years With Him, Would Love To...': Barkha Bisht On Equation With Ex-Husband Indraneil Sengupta

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta |

Actors Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta announced their separation in 2022 and ended their 14 years of marriage. The star couple has never worked together since then.

Recently, Barkha talked about her equation with her ex-husband Indraneil and revealed if they would ever work again together. Talking about it with Zoom, she said, “Firstly, Indraneil and I have not worked together post our separation. This film was shot before that. We haven't shot together. I doubt we will in the near future. Some people have a great equation even after separating, and some people don't. Unfortunately, Indraneil and I don't have that equation yet, for various reasons.”

Here's What She Stated About Their Equation

Further talking about being friends with him, Barkha said, “I know that I would love to be in some equation. Now that it has been four years since we've separated. I think I have moved on from the past and I would love to be friends with him someday because he's a great person, he's a really nice man."

She added, "Despite everything that has happened, I can't take that away from him. I have spent 15 years of my life with him and I would love to be friends with him someday. And, I think the day that happens, whether we work together or meet each other at social events, I don't think it will be awkward then. But like I said, it's a very personal choice people have to make to build on that equation. I think someday it will happen.”

All About Chalti Rahe Zindagi

The two will be seen together in the film Chalti Rahe Zindagi, which was shot before their separation. The film showcases the life story of three families living in a society. It is directed by Aarti S Bagdi, and is produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, and Shakir Khan.

The film stars Seema Biswas, Indraneil, Rohit Khandelwal, Manjari Fadnnis, Siddhanth Kapoor, Trimala Adhikari, Smita Bharti, Vaibhav Anand, Flora Jacob, Priyal Pandorwala, Ananya Shivan, Meira Sengupta, and Harsh Ghogalia, in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 26 on Zee5.

Barkha and Indraneil's Love Story

Barkha and Indraneil fell in love when they met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam. In March 2008, the duo got married and they have an 11-year-old daughter Meira.