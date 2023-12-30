Barkha Bisht On Playing Transgender In Safed: 'Did Street Shopping & Bought Cheap Makeup To Look The Part'

Barkha Bisht in still from Safed |

Barkha Bisht, who rose to fame with big television shows went onto play pivotal parts in Rajneeti, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and many more. There has been no looking back for her ever since. The actress plays a transgender in the film titled Safed directed by Sandeep Singh.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress unravels that how people judged her for her complexion, future projects and more.

On playing a transgender Barkha elaborates how her statement, 'I am beautiful how can I play a Hijra' received flak, she shares, “I am playing the role of a transgender or eunuch we call it. We call them Hijra in our society. My character Radha is into prostitution, who is living and sleeping on the streets. It was difficult to look that face, I was like, I am so pretty how can I play a Hijra?

I am feminine and with the petite body structure. References in the film also showed how scared we feel when we meet them. We are showing that strata are prevalent in our society. This statement of mine has recently garnered a lot of flak and negative response. My comment was just a generalized statement,” she clarifies.

“People are very judgmental, sexist and racist. I have faced all of this. I have met beautiful Hijras. The most difficult thing was to look the part, dress up like the transgender with the kind of cheap make up they wear and so on. We did street shopping and bought cheap make-up to look the part. But I did it successfully and thus felt proud and happy,” she elaborates.

Barkha believes that she survived in this ruthless industry only because of the support of her family, “I have been privileged to come from an extremely strong educated family. My family has made me realize my own self-worth. People from this industry definitely help you break down into a million pieces; it becomes so difficult for you to bring yourself to normal,” she explains.

“I don’t fall into that typical fair a beautiful being. I have a dusky complexion. I have been told Indians are dark. People from North of India are considered to be fair skinned and beautiful. My dusky complexion has worked in my favour. I am able to get different characters. Filmmakers feel I am a South Indian or a Bengali. However I am a north Indian,” the actress reveals.

In a spur of the moment, Barkha discloses about her small part in a big production venture. “I am doing a film, I have a small part in a project backed by a very big production house . This film is titled, Kesari Veer starring Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi. We are in the process of shooting it. Then, I have a web series with a popular OTT platform. It’s a supernatural thriller which should come out next year,” she signs off.