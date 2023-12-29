 Safed Actor Abhay Verma On Playing A Eunuch: 'I Was Skeptical And Very Scared'
Safed Actor Abhay Verma On Playing A Eunuch: 'I Was Skeptical And Very Scared'

Safed is directed by Sandeep Singh and it stars Meera Chopra in the lead role

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Abhay Verma with Meera Chopra in Safed |

Debutant Abhay Verma is currently seen in Sandeep Singh’s Safed playing an unusual character. In a quick chat with The Free Press Journal, the newbie unleashes his innermost thoughts about the subject and his role in the film.

When asked how far he thinks the subject of Safed is relevant in today’s time, he shares, “We are lucky to be humans and the most beautiful feeling is love in the world. Safed only talks about pure love which is beyond any dimensions of physicality. Love knows no language. It's the most relevant thing today. We have a tendency to complicate things but Safed talks about simplicity in today’s life.”

Meera Chopra SLAMS Barkha Bisht For Saying She Was 'Too Pretty' To Play A Transgender In Safed
“When the role was offered to me, my first reaction was a big no. It was very painful to read 28 pages. I believe they were the strongest pages I have ever read. I was skeptical about doing it and was very scared. After a couple of days when the script grew on me, the artist in me woke up and told me that this role will challenge me. I also thought that it might raise questions in the minds of people. Safed is nothing but the mirror to the society so it held on to me,” he adds on playing an eunuch in the film.

Safed Actress Meera Chopra: 'My Journey Was Filled With Unhappy Films & Lot Of Money'
