 Sonu Sood SLAMS Passenger For Assaulting IndiGo Airline Pilot: 'Self Defence Programs Will Become Mandatory'
Sonu Sood's tweet comes hours after he had urged people to be polite with airlines' crew and had requested them to not be rude

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came out in support of the airline staff after a video of a passenger attacking them went viral on the internet. In the video which is now doing the rounds, a passenger can be seen attacking the pilot after the flight was delayed for over 13 hours.

Sonu took to his social media handle to criticise the behaviour of the passengers and mentioned that self defence programmes might become a norm for pilots, crew and other staff members on flights due to the unacceptable conduct of those travelling.

Sharing a picture of the passenger assaulting the pilot, Sonu wrote, "Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for the airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!"

Sonu's tweet comes hours after he had urged people to be polite with airlines' crew and had requested them to not be rude.

"The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airlines crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them," he had tweeted on Sunday.

"We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone’s control and everyone deserves to be respected," he added.

Of late, a number of celebs have complained about delays and mismanagement by several airline companies, resulting into inconvenience for not just them but hundreds of other passengers as well. Recently, actress Radhika Apte had shared that she was locked by Indigo airlines in an aerobridge at Mumbai airport for over an hour, without access to food or washrooms.

Actress Surbhi Chandna slammed Vistara airlines for off-loading her luggage midway without any explanation and being rude and unhelpful when she sought an answer.

