Sonu Sood reveals how changing others' lives has made an impact on his and talks about the legacy he is building

Many of his colleagues and friends have asked him how they can be part of his initiatives but it is not something you can do on the sides. “This is not a job where you can just give two hour of your time in a day. If you have taken up a case, suppose somebody needs a hospital bed or some medicines, and your two hours are over, it can’t wait for the next 22 hours for you to return to it...the person might not survive that long. So, it is a full-time job,” he cautions.

Be the change

When people were ranting over government inefficiency and feeling helpless and desperate, Sood, instead of complaining, took matters in his own hands and decided to be the change instead of waiting for one. “I think it is not about we have elected someone and it is his/her job to do these things. It is my job too. As a citizen of the country it is our responsibility also to help our fellow citizens. If you are not influential enough and don’t have adequate contacts to organise help on a large scale, you can still help your watchman, or your local vegetable vendor or the garbage collector guy — do it as per your own capacity. People who have an excuse that they can’t reach out to people don’t want to do so in the first place. It is not about how to do it, when to do it and whether it is my job to do it; for me, it is my job and I will do it,” he is emphatic.