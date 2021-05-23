'I'd be broken...': Sonu Sood says he's glad his parents are not alive to see the COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid COVID-19 crisis. The actor has been arranging medical help and basic needs for all the people in need.

Last year during the lockdown, he helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers get back to their hometowns. For his kind deeds and his humanitarian acts, people appreciate him across the country and the Dabangg actor has been titled as the 'messiah' by them.

Recently, Sonu opened up about the ongoing COVID crisis in an interview with Times Now and shared that he wouldn't want his parents to be alive amid the pandemic.

He said that he believes that his parents passed away at the right time. The actor stated that he'd be broken if he had to see his parents struggle for bed and oxygen cylinder.