'I'd be broken...': Sonu Sood says he's glad his parents are not alive to see the COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid COVID-19 crisis. The actor has been arranging medical help and basic needs for all the people in need.
Last year during the lockdown, he helped hundreds of stranded migrant workers get back to their hometowns. For his kind deeds and his humanitarian acts, people appreciate him across the country and the Dabangg actor has been titled as the 'messiah' by them.
Recently, Sonu opened up about the ongoing COVID crisis in an interview with Times Now and shared that he wouldn't want his parents to be alive amid the pandemic.
He said that he believes that his parents passed away at the right time. The actor stated that he'd be broken if he had to see his parents struggle for bed and oxygen cylinder.
The 47-year-old actor shed light upon burning healthcare issues of the country and said that he sees people breaking and crying every day. He termed the second wave of coronavirus the worst crisis, one can ever witness.
Sonu also said that during these tough times, the migrant workers made him realize the real meaning of happiness. He suggested that all the political parties should stop the blame game and stay united at this time.
Recently, Sonu took to Twitter to announce that he and his team are working towards setting up an oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool and Nellore. The actor emphasized that they will set up more oxygen plants in states that need them, emphasizing it’s time to support rural India.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu had announced a new film titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.
