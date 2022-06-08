Sonu Sood launches Explurger app

Explurger, an AI powered intuitive social media app that lets users connect and share their moments with friends and family online, was launched by Indian film actor, philanthropist and Co-Founder, Sonu Sood along with Jitin Bhatia, Founder & CEO. This made-in-India social media app, available on Android and iOS devices, offers a truly global experience that lets users share, connect, chat, and make new friends. Users can create an account for free and immediately start sharing photos and videos with friends and family.

On the occasion of the launch, Sonu Sood, Co-Founder, Explurger said, “Exploring new places is a passion of mine, so Explurger is basically borne out of this love for visiting new places and sharing them with my friends and family. Teaming up with Jitin to develop a Made-in-India social media app for the world is akin to a new journey for me and I am super excited to put India through Explurger on the global map.”

The user experience takes center stage here. The app is packed with several unique features and many firsts. Explurger is the first social media app that offers Rewards to its users for being active on the platform. It also gamifies the user experience. The more the user engages, the higher the Explurger level goes, resulting in more recognition on the platform. It is the only social media app that automatically creates a personalized travelogue for each user. Every time a user creates a post or Explurge-in, the app’s Artificial Intelligence updates the Travelogue, so every mile, city, country, pub, club, and whatnot get added to it.

Speaking at the launch, Jitin Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Explurger said, “We humans are travelers and social beings and Explurger helps discover real travel itineraries written by real travelers, with real route maps, photos, and guides. Explurger is an indigenous app platform that facilitates this in a unique and intuitive way, rewarding users for their posts on their travel updates, triggering wanderlust in followers and spreading positivity amongst the online community.”

Features such as Bucket List, sharing Future Travel Plans and rating places make this app a popular choice of the travel community including influencers, bloggers, vloggers, creators, backpackers, travelers, and everyone else. Users from more than 40 countries have already joined the platform during the pre-launch phase.