'Got Triggered By Past Trauma': Nehal Chudasama's Team Gives 'Context' After She Accuses Amaal Mallik Of Inappropriate Touching

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama is facing backlash after accusing music composer-singer Amaal Mallik of touching her 'inappropriately' during a captaincy task on the show. Nehal broke down over the incident a couple of days ago, following which Amaal repeatedly apologised to her. However, her allegations left the singer visibly shocked and distressed. Several housemates soon rallied behind Amaal, assuring him that he had done nothing wrong. Now, Nehal's team issued an official statement to address the "misunderstanding."

Official statement posted by Nehal's team

Reacting to Nehal accusing Amaal of getting physical during the task, Nehal's team stated that they wish to give context and what could possibly be the reason behind her emotional breakdown.

"During the task, there was a moment when things became a little physical between Nehal and Amaal. We want to stress that there was no intention, from Nehal to blame, or accuse anyone in that moment. What followed was triggered by something from her past trauma she carries that she does not always control. In that fraction of a second, those old wounds resurfaced, leading to a reaction," the statement read.

"When Amaal came forward to apologise, Nehal's words were always, 'It's not about you.' She wanted him to know that the reaction was not a reflection on him as a person, but on those old, painful echoes which she is still learning to heal from. It was a weak moment. A human moment. But more than that, a reminder that trauma remains, even when one works hard to overcome it," it further read.

"Nehal has always been, and will continue to be, a woman of courage. She has opened up publicly before about having survived assault, about how she believes in standing up for herself and for what is right. Her journey is not defined by the moments she is triggered but by the many moments she reaches for her own light anyway. We hope people will see beyond the trolls," they wrote.

When Nehal opened up about being assaulted

In March 2025, Nehal had revealed shocking details of being assaulted in Mumbai by someone she knew for the past two years. She stated that the incident took place in February 2025, and the man was arrested by the Mumbai Police.

"On 16th Feb, I was physically assaulted. (Trigger warning). My left wrist & arm were twisted with great force. I was slapped on my face too hard which left a ringing ear, my cheek turned red. I was held & thrown in a way that I had bruises on my body along with being threatened to run over me by his car (sic)," she had posted on her Instagram story.

She went on to say that the "40-year-old super built man" damaged the front doors of her car and hurled abuses at her "at the top of his lungs in public". She also revealed that she had known the man for two years.

"I was being stalked in public places & mentally tortured in innumerable ways, over the past few months. My stern but polite expression to stop doing this provoked the guy to verbally abuse & physically assault me like a monster (sic)," she shared, adding that she tried to fight back with the man, and two other women also helped her, but in vain.

"After the abuser left the scene threatening to run his car over me, I immediately rushed to the nearest police station for an FIR. Thanks to @mumbaipolice for all the investigation & help. The person was arrested," she added.

While Nehal had not revealed the name of her abuser, she had mentioned that she would do it in when the time is right.